American Red Cross North Texas Responds to Flooding in Parker and Hood Counties

The American Red Cross, serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area, is set to open an emergency shelter in Weatherford.

Teams from the Red Cross will be on-site and available at Spring Creek Baptist Church of Weatherford, 100 Spring Creek Rd., at 10 A.M. to provide support and care for families impacted by floodwaters.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All residents are encouraged to stay weather aware and adhere to evacuation notices issued by local authorities. People near low-lying areas along the Brazos River are especially susceptible to flooding and should take immediate precautions.

Flood safety tips, emergency alerts and more are available for free by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App from any app store.

Covid-19 Safety

As the pandemic continues, the Red Cross has procedures and resources in place to help ensure everyone’s safety, especially when it comes to supporting local communities. The Red Cross is continuing to provide the same type of support and resources after disasters as they always have. This includes making sure people have a safe place to stay, food to eat and resources to help them recover. The Red Cross will keep in place many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

How to Help

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at www.redcross.org or 1-800-REDCROSS. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

The Red Cross is not collecting donations of clothing or household items. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. Learn more at www.redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/NorthTexas or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @RedCrossNTX.