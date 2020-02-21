Alzheimer’s Association Hosts Annual African American Caregiver Seminar

The Alzheimer’s Association - North Central Texas Chapter is hosting its annual African American Caregiver Seminar Saturday, February 22 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Tarrant County College - South Campus Student Center located at 5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119. The opening address will be delivered by Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct One, Roy C. Brooks.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease but less likely to receive an early and accurate diagnosis. Recognizing the warning signs for dementia and understanding they are not a normal part of aging empowers families to pursue early diagnosis and begin the process of treatment and planning for the future.

The seminar, Caregiver 20/20: Catch the Vision, will focus on health equity, self-advocacy and medical assessment for brain health; warning signs of Alzheimer’s and the importance of early detection and early diagnosis; recent scientific research findings regarding the role depression may play in dementia; planning for the future of the person living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia; and strategies for improving self-care and reducing stress of caregivers.

Professionals, family caregivers and the general public will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from organizations offering resources to help individuals living with dementia. Social workers may receive three hours of continuing education free of charge. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

There is no charge to attend but registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call 800.272.3900 or click here.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

As one of 75 chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, the North Central Texas Chapter provides information, education and support to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their families and caregivers. For more info, visit www.alz.org/northcentraltexas.

