2021 Family Events for the Holidays

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for family friendly events this holiday season! We have created a list of engaging events that promote reading, culture, activities and fun all immersed in one! Check out our list below to see how you can get involved.

For a list of holiday books perfect for any reading level, click HERE for our Reading With You: Holiday Edition 2021 list.

BURLESON

Polar Express Pajama Party

Burleson Senior Center

216 SW Johnson Ave.

Burleson, TX

Tuesday, December 14

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more information: www.burlesontx.com/1712/Polar-Express-Pajama-Party

Winter and Snow Story time

Thursday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, December 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Click here for more information: www.burlesontx.com/1539/Story-Time

DALLAS

Black Nativity

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

215 S. Tyler St.

Dallas, TX

December 2 – 18

Click here for more information: https://bishopartstheatre.org/theatre-series/

Holiday Paint-Along

Arcadia Park Branch Library

1302 N. Justin Ave.

Dallas, TX

Saturday, December 11 at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information: https://occc.dallasculture.org/dec-11-holiday-paint-along/

Paddington Saves Christmas

Dallas Children’s Theater

5938 Skillman St.

Dallas, TX

Click here for more information: https://tickets.dct.org/57291

Pixel Ornament Workshop

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX

Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information: https://occc.dallasculture.org/dec-3-pixel-ornament-workshop-with-the-pixel-bros/

Posada 2021

Latino Cultural Center

2600 Live Oak St.

Dallas, TX

Sunday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more information: https://lcc.dallasculture.org/

Saint Michael and All Angels Advent Lessons and Carols

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church

8011 Douglas Ave.

Dallas, TX

Sunday, December 5 at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information: www.saintmichael.org/blog/advent-lessons-carols/

Themed Saturday: Mrs. Claus Story Time and Craft

Prosper Community Library

200 S. Main St.

Prosper, TX

Saturday, December 11 at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information: www.prospertx.gov/residents/library/?fbclid=IwAR3J8VqT2tsPkLT__mb9mM8ylf58STkGtEDt2giyGtJjyvFyTZW7GjL0jZk

ENNIS

Cookies and Story Time with Mrs. Claus

201 NW Main

Ennis, TX

December 4

Click here for more information: www.visitennis.org/lightsofennis.htm

GRAND PRAIRIE

Posadas at Traders Village

2602 Mayfield Rd.

Grand Prairie, TX

December 4 – January 2

Click here for more information: www.tradersvillage.com/grand-prairie/events/posadas-2021/

PROSPER

Letters to Santa

Prairie Creek Branch Library

9609 Lake June Rd.

Dallas, TX

December 1 – 23

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Click here for more information:

www.dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/index.php/events/letters-santa-0