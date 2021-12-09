Holiday Season

2021 Family Events for the Holidays

By Kiana Freeman and Wynter Ruth

Children Making Holiday Crafts
Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for family friendly events this holiday season! We have created a list of engaging events that promote reading, culture, activities and fun all immersed in one! Check out our list below to see how you can get involved.

For a list of holiday books perfect for any reading level, click HERE for our Reading With You: Holiday Edition 2021 list.

BURLESON

Polar Express Pajama Party
Burleson Senior Center
216 SW Johnson Ave.
Burleson, TX
Tuesday, December 14
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Click here for more information: www.burlesontx.com/1712/Polar-Express-Pajama-Party

Winter and Snow Story time
Thursday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, December 3 at 9:30 a.m.
Click here for more information: www.burlesontx.com/1539/Story-Time

DALLAS

Black Nativity
Bishop Arts Theatre Center
215 S. Tyler St.
Dallas, TX
December 2 – 18
Click here for more information: https://bishopartstheatre.org/theatre-series/

Holiday Paint-Along
Arcadia Park Branch Library
1302 N. Justin Ave.
Dallas, TX
Saturday, December 11 at 11 a.m.
Click here for more information: https://occc.dallasculture.org/dec-11-holiday-paint-along/

Paddington Saves Christmas
Dallas Children’s Theater
5938 Skillman St.
Dallas, TX
Click here for more information: https://tickets.dct.org/57291

Pixel Ornament Workshop
Oak Cliff Cultural Center
223 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, TX
Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Click here for more information: https://occc.dallasculture.org/dec-3-pixel-ornament-workshop-with-the-pixel-bros/

Posada 2021
Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St.
Dallas, TX
Sunday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Click here for more information: https://lcc.dallasculture.org/

Saint Michael and All Angels Advent Lessons and Carols
Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
8011 Douglas Ave.
Dallas, TX
Sunday, December 5 at 11 a.m.
Click here for more information: www.saintmichael.org/blog/advent-lessons-carols/

Themed Saturday: Mrs. Claus Story Time and Craft
Prosper Community Library
200 S. Main St.
Prosper, TX
Saturday, December 11 at 11 a.m.
Click here for more information: www.prospertx.gov/residents/library/?fbclid=IwAR3J8VqT2tsPkLT__mb9mM8ylf58STkGtEDt2giyGtJjyvFyTZW7GjL0jZk

ENNIS

Cookies and Story Time with Mrs. Claus
201 NW Main
Ennis, TX
December 4
Click here for more information: www.visitennis.org/lightsofennis.htm

GRAND PRAIRIE

Posadas at Traders Village
2602 Mayfield Rd.
Grand Prairie, TX
December 4 – January 2
Click here for more information: www.tradersvillage.com/grand-prairie/events/posadas-2021/

PROSPER

Letters to Santa
Prairie Creek Branch Library
9609 Lake June Rd.
Dallas, TX
December 1 – 23
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Click here for more information:
www.dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/index.php/events/letters-santa-0

