Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Cedar Hill and NBC 5 on Saturday, June 20th, at the Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park.



The Grammy award winning Dazz Band will be there plus storytellers, a kid’s arts zone, bounce houses, arts & crafts, Cruisers Club Car Show, and much more!



Visit www.cedarhilltx.com/Juneteenth for more information.



Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival 2015

Saturday, June 20

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2850 Park Ridge Drive

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

www.cedarhilltx.com/Juneteenth

FREE Admission



