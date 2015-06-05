Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival

Saturday, June 20

By Michael A Gibson Jr and City of Cedar Hill Staff

Cedar Dazz 2015

Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Cedar Hill and NBC 5 on Saturday, June 20th, at the Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park.

The Grammy award winning Dazz Band will be there plus storytellers, a kid’s arts zone, bounce houses, arts & crafts, Cruisers Club Car Show, and much more!

Visit www.cedarhilltx.com/Juneteenth for more information.

Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival 2015
Saturday, June 20
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
2850 Park Ridge Drive
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
www.cedarhilltx.com/Juneteenth
FREE Admission

Advertising sponsored in part by:

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us