Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Cedar Hill and NBC 5 on Saturday, June 20th, at the Juneteenth Arts & Music Festival from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park.
The Grammy award winning Dazz Band will be there plus storytellers, a kid’s arts zone, bounce houses, arts & crafts, Cruisers Club Car Show, and much more!
Visit www.cedarhilltx.com/Juneteenth for more information.
Advertising sponsored in part by:
