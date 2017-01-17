2017 Souper Bowl of Caring North Texas

Join NBC 5 in the fight against hunger and donate non-perishable food items for the Souper Bowl of Caring, the largest food drive benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank, starting Wednesday, January 18, through Sunday, February 5.



Stop by any Kroger, Albertsons, Tom Thumb or Market Street near you to donate. At a participating grocery store, purchase a pre-packaged food bag, make a cash donation, or start your own food drive at www.tacklehunger.org/dfw.



For the eighth consecutive year, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Kroger, Albertson’s, Market Street, and Tom Thumb are teaming up to fight a cause that is important to all of us -- hunger. The campaign is an effort to tackle hunger in North Texas, where statistically 1 in 4 children lives in poverty.



On any given day, 1.2 million people in North Central Texas will go without food. The Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide, grassroots movement utilizing the Big Game weekend to mobilize communities, especially youth, to fight hunger and poverty in local communities.



So stop by any Kroger, Albertson’s, Tom Thumb, or Market Street and donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation starting Jan. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 5.



About Souper Bowl of Caring

Souper Bowl of Caring inspires communities to organize food drives during the weeks leading up to the “Big Game” in February. Partners donate 100% of their collection to the hunger relief organization of their choice. Since its inception in 1990, over $110 million in food and monetary donations have benefitted food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens in local communities across the nation. As hunger in America becomes more widespread, Souper Bowl of Caring is raising awareness about food insecurity and how everyday people can get involved. For more information or to start your own food drive visit www.souperbowl.org/dfw.



About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 170,000 meals for hungry children, seniors and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and 200 Partner Agencies. In fiscal year 2015, NTFB provided access to 63.4 million meals, but much work remains to be done. To meet the current need for food assistance, NTFB has announced a ten-year plan to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025 through a three-pillar strategy of community engagement, network expansion and client visibility. The Food Bank operates its primary distribution center in South Dallas, with its administrative headquarters located at the Dallas Farmers Market.



About Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank, a leading private nonprofit in north Texas, is a primary source of donated food for 300 hunger relief programs in Fort Worth and 13 surrounding counties. With the belief that all people deserve regular, nutritious meals, TAFB continually seeks innovative ways to reach more north Texans struggling with hunger. In FY 2015, Tarrant Area Food Bank provided access to 23.6 million nutritious meals through its partner agencies and educational and outreach programs. Of all individuals served, 40 percent are children



Souper Bowl of Caring

Now – February 5

Donate Non-Perishable Food Items

Make a Cash Donation

At these area grocers:

Kroger

Albertson’s

Tom Thumb

Market Street

www.tacklehunger.org/dfw

Advertising sponsored in part by: