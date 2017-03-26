Storms that moved through North Texas left behind damage in Denton and Collin Counties on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Severe thunderstorms that swept through North Texas Sunday night left a trail of damage in Denton and Collin Counties.

March 26, 2017 Hail - Gallery I

NBC 5 viewers reported hail from dime and quarter-sizes to the size of golfballs and baseballs.

Armando Canas said his truck was pounded by hail as he drove up into Denton on Interstate 35E.

March 26, 2017 Hail - Gallery II

"It was really bad, baseball-sized hail. Everyone had to duck under the bridge, couldn't go anywhere or do anything," he said. Thankfully, Canas' windshield was left intact.

Other drivers weren't so lucky, one showing hail damage to his truck that resulted in a busted windshield and pockmarks all over the hood.

Damaging Hail Moves Through North Texas

Parts of Collin County were pounded by hail Sunday, March 27, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

The damaging hail, the size of golfballs, then moved into Collin County and drivers took shelter wherever they could.

"It was about golf ball-sized hail, it was pretty quick, came through about 10-15 minutes, started raining again, then a little more hail came through and it stopped pretty quick, but everybody was looking for shelter," said McKinney resident Lane Meyerdirk.

March 26, 2017 Hail - Gallery III

Meyerdirk tried to protect his pickup from the hail and took shelter at a bank drive through. "I grew up in North Texas, I've seen a lot of hail, but this was the biggest I've seen in a while," he said.