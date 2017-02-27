Stars Acquire Greg Pateryn from Canadiens for Jordie Benn

Jordie Benn #24 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against Patrik Berglund #21 of the St. Louis Blues in the second period at American Airlines Center on December 20, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Jordie Benn.

The teams announced the trade Monday.

Developing Josh Hamilton Underwent Arthroscopic Knee Surgery Monday

The 26-year-old Pateryn missed time this season with an ankle injury and has appeared in just 24 games, putting up a goal and six assists. He was used sparingly by the Canadiens even after the recent coaching change from Michel Therrien to Claude Julien.

Dallas general manager Jim Nill calls Pateryn a solid defender with a physical presence who brings size and a right-handed shot.

The 29-year-old Benn has two goals and 13 assists in 58 games this season. He's the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn and is signed for two more seasons at a salary-cap hit of $1.1 million.