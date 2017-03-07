Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki Reaches 30,000-Point Milestone

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has become the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

Nowitzki reached the mark early in the second quarter of the Mavs' game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center.

The 38-year-old German joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant in the 30,000-point club.

