Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki Reaches 30,000-Point Milestone | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki Reaches 30,000-Point M...
logo_dfw_2x
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki Reaches 30,000-Point Milestone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has become the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

    Nowitzki reached the mark early in the second quarter of the Mavs' game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center.

    The 38-year-old German joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant in the 30,000-point club.

    Dirk Hopeful for Good Season With MavsDirk Hopeful for Good Season With Mavs

    At his charity tennis tournament, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki talks about the teams chances to be competitive.
    (Published Friday, Sept. 16, 2016)

    This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices