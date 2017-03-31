Fort Worth 5th Grader to Compete at The Masters

Kate Bennett, an 11-year-old junior golfer, is one of 80 children competing Sunday in the National Drive, Chip and Putt Championship.

The best golfers in the world tee off next week at The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Before the pros get to work, some junior golfers will take the field in the National Drive, Chip and Putt Championship.

Kate Bennett, a 11-year-old fifth grader from Fort Worth, and Jacob Castro, a 9-year-old from Denton, are among them. Four other Texans are in the competiton, too.

The two North Texans are among 40 girls and 40 boys aged 7 to 15 taking part in the one-day skills challenge. They competed in local, sub-regional and regional qualifiers to get into the national finals.

Kate left D/FW International Airport for Georgia with her dad Thursday night. It was her dad her got her into the game three years ago. They are members at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Kate told NBC 5 she practices golf a lot and when she's not on the course, "I practice golf in my mind. I practice holes, so I have my mental game."

Sounds like she's already a pro, huh? Keep in mind, she's only 11, but she is love with the game and wants it to be her future.

"I want to be a Division 1 golfer all four years, then an LPGA player," she said. Her dream colleges are Stanford, Duke, TCU, Oklahoma State and Arizona.

Kate is looking forward to seeing Augusta National and keeps telling herself to "take my time. You may only be here once."

The National Drive, Chip and Putt Championship will be live on The Golf Channel Sunday morning.

The Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America started the competion in 2013 to grow the game and give junior golfers achance to play with peers at qualifiers around the country.