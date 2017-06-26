The United States has spotted "potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack" by the Syrian government, the White House said in an unusual statement Monday night.

It warned that Syria would "pay a heavy price" if any such attack proceeds, NBC News reported.

In the brief statement, the White House gave no details of the purported preparations or of how they had been detected. It said only that "the activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017, chemical weapons attack."