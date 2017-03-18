What Do Russians Dream About? Putin, Among Other Things

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in this October 19, 2016 file photo from Berlin, Germany.

Vladimir Putin is everywhere in his country's public life. Now it turns out the president is even gracing ordinary Russians' dreams, NBC News reported.

A web search engine said the strongman was the only real individual "to appear often in people's dreams," according to analysis of users' online queries.

Yandex, which is more popular than Google in Russia, said it typically received half a million requests a week about the meaning of nighttime visions.