'Never Happen Again': United Issues Updated Policy After Man Dragged Off Plane

United Airlines won't forget Dr. David Dao.

The company's chief executive, Oscar Munoz, said Monday that Dao's forced, bloodied — and viral — removal from a flight that he had paid for last week would serve as a "watershed moment" for the airline, NBC News reported.

"The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience and I take full responsibility," Munoz said in a statement accompanying its better-than-anticipated first-quarter earnings report. "This will prove to be a watershed moment for our company."

Dao, 69, suffered a broken nose, a concussion and lost two front teeth after refusing to leave the April 13 flight from Chicago to his home state of Kentucky.