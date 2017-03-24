TurboTax and H&R Block Profit by Blocking You From Free, Easy Returns | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
TurboTax and H&R Block Profit by Blocking You From Free, Easy Returns

For years, tax prep companies have pushed back against "return-free filing" legislation that would have allowed the IRS to greatly simplify taxes

    TurboTax products sit on display at Costco on January 28, 2016 in Foster City, California.

    This year, what if you could do your taxes for free, and fast? You could, but TurboTax and H&R Block have spent big bucks lobbying to make sure that never happens, NBC News reports.

    Because if doing taxes was less annoying, you wouldn't need to pay someone to do it for you.

    For years, tax prep companies have pushed back against "return-free filing" legislation that would have allowed the IRS to greatly simplify taxes for over 60 million people by offering pre-populated returns.

