Faith Leaders Call for Change, Pray for Victims After Little Rock Club Shooting | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
"Instead of being formed by this tragedy we will be transformed," a pastor said

    Residents in Arkansas gathered for a prayer vigil for the victims of a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Little Rock on Saturday, July 1.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Faith leaders gathered Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas, to call for an end to violence after a nightclub shooting left more than 20 people wounded, NBC News reported.

    "Little Rock tonight is a river city of tears," Rabbi Barry Block said at the interfaith vigil event, at which speakers prayed for the shooting victims.

    "Unless our prayers tonight are a call to action, unless you and I — you and I — do something" more vigils for victims will have to be held, said David Freeman, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Little Rock. "Is our community too broken, is our humanity too broken? Instead of being formed by this tragedy we will be transformed."

    The shooting took place at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub early Saturday morning when concert attendees got into a dispute, police said. In the melee, 25 people were shot and three were injured trying to flee the scene. 

    Published 2 hours ago
