Shots Fired, Multiple Victims at Little Rock Club: Police

More than a dozen people were shot during a concert at a club in Little Rock, Arizona, early Saturday after a dispute broke out between people in the club, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. local time, people inside the Power Lounge club got into a dispute and an exchange of gunfire took place, Little Rock police said in a report.

About 17 people were injured in the gunfight, while others were injured trying to exit the small club, police said. The youngest known person is 16.

Little Rock police tweeted this morning they do not believe the incident was an active shooter or terrorism, though the exact cause of the shooting is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

