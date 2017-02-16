Britax Strollers Recalled for Damaged Receiver Mounts

Britax-B-Agile strollers (left) and BOB-Motion strollers with Click and Go receivers (right) are under recall following reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from strollers and falling.

Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click and Go receivers are being recalled for a damaged receiver mount following reports of car seats unexpectedly disengaging from strollers and falling.

So far there have been 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps on the head, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The strollers have been sold nationwide at Babys R Us, buy buy Baby and Target, among others. They’ve also been sold online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017, for prices between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

All models are folding, single or double occupant strollers with Click and Go receiver mounts, and all colors are included. The model number of the stroller can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame. The model number is near the right rear wheel for single strollers and the front middle underside on double strollers.

Click here to see the model numbers under recall. For more information, visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

