A man allegedly waging an intense campaign of harrassment against a former lover was responsible for bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and some Jewish facilities around the country, authorities said Friday.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 New York the suspect, Juan Thompson, was arrested in St. Louis for multiple threats against Jewish centers, including some in the New York tri-state area.

But additional sources cautioned NBC News that they did not believe this suspect was the originator of the bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers across the nation.

There have been five such waves of threats this year, forcing dozens of evacuations.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan indicated that Thompson was trying to "harass and intimidate" an unnamed victim with whom he had a relationship.

According to that complaint, Thompson went to extreme lengths, including sending hoax faxes late last year to a company alleging the victim had made anti-Semitic statements on social media.

Eventually, the FBI alleges, Thompson made at least eight of the JCC threats - some in the victim's name, and some in his own name as part of a purported campaign by the victim to smear him.