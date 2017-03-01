Worried Immigrants Rush to Become U.S. Citizens

Organizations that help immigrants are seeing a huge spike in the number of legal permanent residents seeking to become U.S. citizens.

"They want to make sure that they're going to be able to stay in this country, be law abiding citizens, to provide for their family. It all, I think, stems from just having a passion and a love of this country," said Luis Arango, Immigration and Legal Services program manager at Catholic Charities of Dallas.

In January, Catholic Charities of Dallas saw 201 people interested in becoming citizens, but the number more than doubled to 504 in February.

"It's definitely increased because of the uncertainty," Arango said.

An event in Dallas this past weekend attracted more than 300 people interested in becoming citizens.

"Everybody, I mean, feels, feels fear," said Beatriz Cano, a Garland tax accountant and a legal permanent resident since 2011.

"There are rumors, rumors every day that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is in that place or they are detaining people," Cano said.

She says the fear is very common in the Hispanic community right now. She and her entire family, all legal permanent residents, are now applying for U.S. citizenship.

"To become a citizen, it's the only way that we feel safe and we are sure that we will remain in the country," Cano said.

In President Donald Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday, he said "real and positive immigration reform is possible," but that didn't make Cano feel any safer.

"We still are in fear," she said. "I mean, we still feel unsecure."