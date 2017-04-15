Woman's Body Recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman's Body Recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard

By Cody Lillich

    Dallas police are investigating how a woman's body wound up in Lake Ray Hubbard on Saturday.

    Police say a passerby spotted the woman's body floating on Lake Ray Hubbard at about 7 a.m. Saturday and pulled the body ashore.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death and possibly when the woman died.

    Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and the woman did not match any descriptions of missing persons with the department.

