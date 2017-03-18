Woman Killed in Hit and Run in Uptown Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed in Hit and Run in Uptown Dallas

    Dallas police are investigating a  hit and run that left a woman dead near downtown Dallas.

    Dallas police are investigating a deadly hit and run near downtown Dallas.

    It happened around 2 a.m. on Cedar Springs Road and Pearl Street in Uptown.

    Police say a dark sedan traveling southbound on Cedar Springs hit a young woman who was running across the street, but not in a crosswalk. She didn't survive.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Rachel Spelman.

    The man Spelman was with was not hurt.

    Police are working to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

