Woman Killed in Hit and Run in Uptown Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a deadly hit and run near downtown Dallas.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Cedar Springs Road and Pearl Street in Uptown.
Police say a dark sedan traveling southbound on Cedar Springs hit a young woman who was running across the street, but not in a crosswalk. She didn't survive.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Rachel Spelman.
The man Spelman was with was not hurt.
Police are working to identify the make and model of the vehicle.
Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago