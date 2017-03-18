Woman Killed in Hit and Run in Uptown Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a hit and run that left a woman dead near downtown Dallas.

Woman Killed in Dallas Hit and Run

Dallas police are investigating a deadly hit and run near downtown Dallas.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Cedar Springs Road and Pearl Street in Uptown.

Police say a dark sedan traveling southbound on Cedar Springs hit a young woman who was running across the street, but not in a crosswalk. She didn't survive.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Rachel Spelman.

The man Spelman was with was not hurt.

Police are working to identify the make and model of the vehicle.