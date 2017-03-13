Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

A 67-year-old woman climbed into a tree outside her Dallas home Monday morning to prevent electric company crews from cutting it down.

The woman's son told NBC 5 his mother climbed tree in the 7100 block of Westlake just after 11 a.m.

No further details have been released.

