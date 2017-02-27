West Fort Worth Braces for Another Possible Hailstorm

People in West Fort Worth are bracing for another possible hailstorm Tuesday, nearly a year after getting hammered by hail last March.

"I got a whole new carport," said Alana Latiolais, who lives in the Ridglea Hills neighborhood.

It took months to repair all the damage at her home, and now another spring storm season is on the way.

"It makes me a little nervous, but surely that doesn't happen back-to-back, right, on the same house?" Latiolais said. "That's what I'm hoping."

Dozens of cars parked at A-A Auto Glass were damaged in the St. Patrick's Day 2016 storm.

"We don't like hailstorms, not at all," said owner Roger McDonald. "We're going to hope it doesn't hail. That's what we're going to do, is hope it doesn't hail."

But auto repair shops are ready just in case.

"You just gotta make sure all your people are ready, you have everything in stock that you think you might need," McDonald said.

More than 30 ambulances were damaged in the 2016 hail storm at MedStar, which now is building hail-resistant covered parking.

"It will make a huge difference in protecting the employees' vehicles and our company vehicles," said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

The $1.2 million project is scheduled to be finished in August. But MedStar can now protect ambulances by quickly moving them inside a large building.