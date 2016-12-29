A Weatherford police officer is hospitalized and undergoing surgery after being shot Thursday night, police say.
The officer was transported to a local hospital after the shooting and was said to be in stable condition.
Further information about the officer's injuries and what led to the shooting has not been confirmed.
The shooting is still under investigation and more information is expected to be received overnight. Check back and refresh this page for the latest.
Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago