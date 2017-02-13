Uber to Deliver Puppies to Play with on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Uber is offering customers something sweeter than chocolate.

The company teamed up with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas to melt hearts across the Metroplex with "Uber Puppy Love."

Here's how it works:

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Uber app. Then open the app and add promo code PUPPYLOVEDAL17 to your account.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, starting at 11 a.m., request "puppy love" by tapping the pink banner in the app. If you're matched with a driver, you'll get to enjoy 15 minutes with an adorable puppy.

A $30 delivery fee applies. Uber said, in turn, they will support the SPCA of Texas.