Two children have been electrocuted by downed power lines in Fort Worth Wednesday, fire officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Oakland Place at the Oakland Lake Park just after 6 p.m.

The victims are believed to be 11 and 12 years old, officials said.

Firefighters said the children were in a heavily wooded area of the park when they encountered the live power lines on the ground. A third child who was with them was able to go call for help.

The relationship between the children is unknown, officials said.

Oncor crews were not at the scene at the time, but the fire department issued an emergency request, and Oncor arrived soon after to help make the scene safe for fire crews to access.

Strong winds are likely the cause of the downed power lines. Thunderstorms that moved through North Texas early Wednesday caused widespread power outages in several communities, most notably across Tarrant County.

As of 8:30 p.m. there were still more than 26,000 Oncor customers affected by outages in Tarrant County.

"We can't talk about enough the need for safety around downed power lines. We're just starting the storm season and this is something we'll continue to deal with," said Fort Worth fire spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner.

