Two Adults, One Child Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police
Two Adults, One Child Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police

By Hannah Everman

    The Navarro County Sheriff's Department says they discovered three people dead Thursday, including a young child, in an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Deputies responded to a home on the 4600 block of Southeast County Road 1090 at 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after a caller said she hadn't spoken with her family or seen any activity in the house for 24 hours.

    Detectives arrived and looked through a window of the house and saw a body lying on the floor, according to a sheriff's department press release. 

    Authorities discovered the bodies of two adults – a man and a woman – and the body of an 8-year-old child. 

    "We believe that two persons died as a result of homicidal violence and one person committed suicide," officials said. 

    Deputies found a large caliber rifle inside the residence that's believed to be the murder weapon. 

    The victims' identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Published 2 hours ago

