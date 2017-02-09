The Navarro County Sheriff's Department says they discovered three people dead Thursday, including a young child, in an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a home on the 4600 block of Southeast County Road 1090 at 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after a caller said she hadn't spoken with her family or seen any activity in the house for 24 hours.

Detectives arrived and looked through a window of the house and saw a body lying on the floor, according to a sheriff's department press release.

Authorities discovered the bodies of two adults – a man and a woman – and the body of an 8-year-old child.

"We believe that two persons died as a result of homicidal violence and one person committed suicide," officials said.

Deputies found a large caliber rifle inside the residence that's believed to be the murder weapon.

Responds What to Know Before Ordering Flowers for Your Valentine

The victims' identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.