The Navarro County Sheriff's Department says they discovered three people dead Thursday, including a young child, in an apparent murder-suicide.
Deputies responded to a home on the 4600 block of Southeast County Road 1090 at 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after a caller said she hadn't spoken with her family or seen any activity in the house for 24 hours.
Detectives arrived and looked through a window of the house and saw a body lying on the floor, according to a sheriff's department press release.
Authorities discovered the bodies of two adults – a man and a woman – and the body of an 8-year-old child.
"We believe that two persons died as a result of homicidal violence and one person committed suicide," officials said.
Deputies found a large caliber rifle inside the residence that's believed to be the murder weapon.
The victims' identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The investigation is ongoing.