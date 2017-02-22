Three Steps to Avoid Out-of-Network Doctor Bills

A new report shows that ensuring hospitals are in-network with your insurance might not keep you from getting a surprise bill.

It’s always important to make sure your hospital is in-network with your insurance beforehand, but a new report shows that alone might not keep you from getting a surprise bill.

You’d think if your hospital is in-network, their services and doctors would be as well. But here in North Texas, that’s not always the case.

Responds Companies Help Wylie Homeowner After Paid Contractor Vanishes

It’s often referred to as “surprise billing, and the NBC 5 Responds team receives complaints about this all the time: You go to a hospital approved by your insurance, get checked out and receive a costly, unexpected bill days later from your doctor who is out of network.

According to a new study by The Center for Public Policy Priorities, there are 40 hospitals in Texas that bill their emergency room doctors as "out-of-network" more than 95 percent of the time.

Responds What to Know Before Ordering Flowers for Your Valentine

Here's what you should know do help avoid confusion, and most importantly, a big bill.

1. As soon as you walk in the door, don't be afraid to ask your hospital about their out-of-network doctors. Double check when your doctor comes to see you. Make sure they're in-network.

2. Ask your ER doctors, anesthesiologists and radiologists if they’re in-network.

3. Click here to check the list of hospitals with doctors that are likely out-of-network.