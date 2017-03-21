Texas High School Anatomy Teacher Accused of Improper Relationship with Student | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas High School Anatomy Teacher Accused of Improper Relationship with Student

    Lockhart Police Dept./NBC 5
    Sarah Fowlkes

    A Texas high school anatomy teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student, police say.

    According to the Lockhart Police Department, 27-year-old Sarah Fowlkes of Lockhart High School, "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old male student earlier this month.

    Police told Austin NBC affiliate KXAN Fowlkes turned herself in on Monday and bonded out later that day.

    Fowlkes has been employed with the Lockhart Independent School District since October 2014, according to KXAN.

    She has since been suspended by the district pending an investigation.

