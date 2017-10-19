When the accusations leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson says she was angry and disappointed in the man who supported many of her Democratic colleagues in D.C. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017)

When the accusations leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX 30th District) says she was angry and disappointed in the man who supported many of her Democratic colleagues in D.C.

She also believes women bear as much responsibility for preventing sexual harassment and assault.

"I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman's responsibility as it was a man's — how you were dressed, what your behavior was," said Johnson, who represents Texas' 30th Congressional District. "I'm from the old school that you can have behaviors that appear to be inviting. It can be interpreted as such. That's the responsibility, I think, of the female. I think that males have a responsibility to be professional themselves."

When asked if it's time to stop talking about what women are wearing and instead discuss abuses of power, the congresswoman insisted her message is meant to empower women to prevent harassment and assault.

"I think we also need to start talking about the power that women have to control the situation. There's law enforcement, you can refuse to cooperate with that kind of behavior. I think that many times, men get away with this because they are allowed to get away with it by the women," Johnson said.

Johnson also expressed disappointment that more women didn't come forward sooner, saying women need guidance to stand up against harassment and report it.

On social media, where millions have engaged in the #MeToo campaign, some of responses blame victims of assault or harassment.

"I know the impact of those words, and I know it keeps women from coming forward," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas.

She said questions about a victim's attire or whether a victim's behavior invited abuse contribute to a culture of silence and prevent victims from coming forward, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power.

"I think reasonable people want to try to figure out a reasonable answer for why something like this happens, and I think perhaps sometimes when we think maybe it's an ethnicity other than mine, or it's another economic group, or it's the victim’s problem, then maybe it won't happen to me," Langbein said. "It's a lot easier for society to blame a victim and wash our hands of it. The cure to this will be really hard work. It will be changing opinions and changing society's ideas of what power can do and not do and holding people accountable."

Actress Alyssa Milano ignited the #MeToo social media movement on Oct. 15. Milano's "Charmed" co-star, Rose McGowan, is one of more than 40 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse or rape. Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Following this report, Johnson released another statement Thursday attempting to clarify her message. That statement is below in its entirety.