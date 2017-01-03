A federal lawsuit has been filed in the case involving McKinney police, during a pool party back in 2015. (Published 2 hours ago)

The 16-year-old girl seen on video being slammed to the ground by a McKinney police officer at a chaotic pool party has filed a federal lawsuit.

Dajerria Becton and her legal guardian, Shashona Becton are suing former McKinney police officer Eric Casebolt, the McKinney Police Department and the city of McKinney.

Dejerria is seeking $5 million in damages.

Cellphone videos taken by people at Craig Ranch Pool back in May 2015 showed Casebolt, who is white, running after black teens and ordering them to the ground, then forcing Dajerria, who was 15 at the time, onto her stomach and placing his knees on her back.

At one point, he drew his firearm after two young black men charged forward in apparent protest of the Dajerria's treatment but holstered the weapon when two other officers intervened.

Police said officers were responding to reports that teens unauthorized to use the pool were jumping a fence to gain entry.

The suit claims Casebolt violated the Dajerria's constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause.

The family is blaming the police department and the city for the girl's injuries for not training officers properly, according to the complaint.

Casebolt resigned shortly after the incident. A grand jury declined to indict him.

In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, legal representatives for the City of McKinney deny the claims and will defend the lawsuit.

