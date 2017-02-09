Tarrant County Preps for 'Big Give' Blood Drive

The second annual "Big Give" blood drive is coming to Tarrant County this week.

The 2017 Big Give is a blood donation and organ donor-registry event held across seven locations in the county. County employees are hosting the drive in Fort Worth Thursday at the following times and locations:

Downtown Fort Worth Plaza Building

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Arlington Sub-Courthouse

8 a.m.-noon

8 a.m.-noon Northeast Sub-Courthouse

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Resource Connection

9 a.m.-noon

9 a.m.-noon Northwest Sub-Courthouse

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Southwest Sub-Courthouse

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Donors should eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and have a government-issued photo ID.

For more information, call Colleen Horan at 817-412-5372 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.