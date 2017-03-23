Tarrant Co. Study Release To Feature Forum For Homeless People

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is set to release the findings of its 2017 homeless count Thursday.

The group will hold a series of community briefings, including a forum of people who are or have been homeless.

“Urgent action is needed to appropriately focus and scale our community response to homelessness,” TCHC executive director Otis Thornton said in a statement. “It will take everyone in our community, not just the dedicated agencies who provide services, to make a lasting impact and end homelessness in Tarrant County.”

There are three separate events planned for the release:

‘Starting with Yes’ to improve Service Coordination

Community Briefing & Consumer Forum on Homelessness

Salvation Army

1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

10 a.m.

Embracing and Driving Change

Arlington Briefing on Homelessness

Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse

700 E. Abram St., Arlington

1 p.m.

A Home for All

Fort Worth Briefing on Homelessness

Fort Worth City Hall, Council Chambers

200 Texas St., Fort Worth

4:30 p.m.

Child Care Associates — the largest child care nonprofit group in North Texas — recently released its study about the difficulties facing infants and toddlers in Tarrant County including homelessness.

Findings in Tarrant County include: