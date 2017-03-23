Tarrant Co. Study Release To Feature Forum For Homeless People | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Co. Study Release To Feature Forum For Homeless People

By Larry Collins

    NBC 5 News
    File photo.

    The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is set to release the findings of its 2017 homeless count Thursday.

    The group will hold a series of community briefings, including a forum of people who are or have been homeless.

    “Urgent action is needed to appropriately focus and scale our community response to homelessness,” TCHC executive director Otis Thornton said in a statement. “It will take everyone in our community, not just the dedicated agencies who provide services, to make a lasting impact and end homelessness in Tarrant County.”

    There are three separate events planned for the release:

    ‘Starting with Yes’ to improve Service Coordination
    Community Briefing & Consumer Forum on Homelessness
    Salvation Army
    1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth
    10 a.m.

    Embracing and Driving Change
    Arlington Briefing on Homelessness
    Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse
    700 E. Abram St., Arlington
    1 p.m.

    A Home for All
    Fort Worth Briefing on Homelessness
    Fort Worth City Hall, Council Chambers
    200 Texas St., Fort Worth
    4:30 p.m.

    Child Care Associates — the largest child care nonprofit group in North Texas — recently released its study about the difficulties facing infants and toddlers in Tarrant County including homelessness.

    Findings in Tarrant County include:

    • More than 7,400 children under the age of 6 are homeless.
    • In the county, newborn children are the most likely age group to be homeless.
    • 50,000 women who are of child-bearing age are living below the poverty line.

