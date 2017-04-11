Arrest in Hit-And-Run Involving High School Student

Fort Worth police on Tuesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run that critically injured a Timber Creek High School student.

Matthew Wyman, 18, a student at Crowley High School, was arrested by fugitive officers, police said.

Aaron Lancaster, 16, was seriously injured on March 19 in the 12100 block of Alta Vista as he was walking home from theater practice at school.

According to Wyman's arrest warrant, police found him by tracing a piece of a bumper that had apparently fallen off in the crash.

In an interview later, Wyman admitted driving on Alta Vista that day and "stated he was uncertain what he hit and went home," the detective wrote in the warrant.

Lancaster remains in critical condition and had a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to a family friend.

Parents have complained the intersection on Alta Vista is dangerous and other crashes have occurred there.

The city plans to install a traffic light at the intersection, police said.

Timber Creek High School is in Fort Worth but part of the Keller Independent School District.