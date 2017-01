Skip Fletcher, patriarch of the famous Fletcher's Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas, has died, a spokeswoman for the fair confirms.

Fletcher died Tuesday morning after a battle with pneumonia.

This year's state fair would have been Fletcher's 75th anniversary at the fair.

In 2015, Fletcher told NBC 5 that during the fair's 24-day run, his employees sell about 600,000 corny dogs.

Corny Dog Legacy NBC 5's Amanda Guerra takes a look at the history of Fletcher's Corny Dogs and its historic ties to the State Fair of Texas. (Published Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015)

Fletcher's Corny Dogs a State Fair Staple NBC 5's Bianca Castro talks to Skip Fletcher about those famous Fletcher's Corny Dogs, a State Fair of Texas staple. (Published Friday, Sept. 25, 2015)