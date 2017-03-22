Investigators say they think the search for a missing retired Dallas firefighter might be nearing its end.

Investigators said they believe they are “close” and that an expanded search on Wednesday will explore new area. The search for Chambers has focused on the area near his rural Hunt County home.

The 70-year-old Chambers, who is retired from Dallas Fire-Rescue, was last seen nearly two weeks ago on March, 10.

Chambers’ disappearance has been a mystery, with investigators finding blood in his home workshop and announcing early on in the search that there was reason to believe Chambers may not have left on his own volition.

The canine search team hit on a “concentrated area,” according to a source, and the search on Wednesday will return to that same area.