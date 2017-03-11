Authorities say the disappearance of 70-year-old Michael Chambers, a retired Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter, may be suspicious.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's hep finding 70-year-old Michael Chambers, who went missing under "suspicious circumstances."

Chambers, a retired Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter, was last heard from on the morning of March 10 when he spoke to his wife over the phone, according to the sheriff's office news release.

After searching Chambers' Hunt County home, deputies uncovered evidence indicating that Chambers' disappearance may be suspicious.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to elaborate on the evidence found in the home.

Chambers frequently wears a Dallas Fire-Rescue T-shirt and hat, according to the news release.

Chambers is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 225 pounds and has balding gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 453-6838.