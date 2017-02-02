Scams Targeting Older Adults on the Rise: Report | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Scams Targeting Older Adults on the Rise: Report

By Samantha Chatman and Amanda Lane

    A new report from the Senate Aging Committee zeroes in on the top scams victimizing our parents and grandparents. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Scam artists target all types of people: men, women, young people and senior citizens. A new report from the Senate Aging Committee zeroes in on the top scams victimizing our parents and grandparents.

    Number one on the list: IRS impersonations.

    That was followed by sweepstakes scams, robocalls, computer scams, financial abuse, grandparent scams, romance scams, government grant scams, check fraud and identity theft.

    In 2016, the most scam reports came from Maine with 800 reports.

    Texas had 271 reports.

    The Senate Aging Committee says knowing about the reports is key to fighting these scams. That's why they have a "fraud hotline." More than 2,200 calls were made last year.

    If you think you are a victim of fraud, report it to the hotline at 1-855-303-9470. They can offer tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

