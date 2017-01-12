Samsung Washers Still Potentially Dangerous After Fix

There are new problems tied to a massive washing machine recall. Some customers say those Samsung machines are still dangerous even after the company vowed to fix them. (Published 6 hours ago)

Samsung admitted there is a problem with its washing machines and ordered a fix. But customers say that fix is still leaving them with a potential danger at home.

The washing machines can begin violently shaking, with some even exploding. At least nine homeowners have already been injured, with reports ranging from a broken jaw to an injured shoulder.

"It sounds like it's gonna, it's gonna burst," said Suzanne Todd, a Samsung customer. "I am totally scared."

Home video from another customer, identified as Micah, shows lids flying off.

"The top part completely on the floor blown off. Thank God there was nobody in the room, it probably could have killed somebody," he said.

Samsung launched a massive nationwide recall in November. Millions of machines were recalled, but now some consumers say they're botching that, too, with slow response times, missed appointments and weak fixes.

"I've called numerous times, but I never get any calls back," said customer Michele Pennington.

NBC 5 Responds has received numerous complaints from customers who feel ignored and frustrated.

Consumers have sued Samsung in a proposed class-action lawsuit.

"We have rules in this society. One of those rules is, you broke it, you fix it. They're not fixing it. They are ticking time bombs in people's homes. It might not have gone off yet, it might go off on the very next load," said attorney Lori Andurs.

In a statement to NBC News, Samsung says:

"Our priority is to reduce any safety risks" and have "repaired hundreds of thousands" of machines. On average, they're "serviced within 7 business days" with "high rates of consumer satisfaction."

But many customers say they're not satisfied, hoping Samsung will offer something more.

If you're worried you may have one of these machines in your home, here's what you should do:

