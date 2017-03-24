Recall: Consumers Urged to Stop Using Vecaro Hoverboards

Three different types of Vecaro brand self-balancing scooters have been recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall impacts the Glide 65, Drift 8 and Trek 10 scooters after at least three reports of the hoverboards smoking. The problem is with the lithium ion batteries.
No injuries have been reported.
The hoverboards come in black, white, red, blue, gold, silver, graffiti print and flame print.
If you have one of these self-balancing scooters, you should stop using them and contact Vecaro for a free repair or a credit toward another product.
If you’re thinking of buying a hoverboard, the safety commission says you need to look for a mark or label that reads "underwriters laboratories standard UL 2272." That's the highest safety standard.
And if you do have a hoverboard that hasn't been recalled, here are Samantha Chatman’s solutions:
- Do not charge them overnight.
- Do not charge them unattended.
- And have working smoke alarms and a fire extinguisher nearby.