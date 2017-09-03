President Trump has reportedly decided to end the Obama-era program that has shielded young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, according to Politico, Reuters and the Associated Press. Mr. Trump has reportedly decided to delay the enforcement of his decision for six months in order to give Congress time to act, according to Politico. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program has shielded an estimated 800,000 undocumented migrants from deportation and has allowed them work permits.

The President is expected to make his formal announcement on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump has reportedly decided to delay the enforcement of his decision for six months in order to give Congress time to act, according to Politico.

The new developments come just as a theatrical play is set to begin touring in the U.S., beginning in Dallas.

‘Deferred Action’ was written by David Lozano and Lee Trull and is directed by Lozano.

Cara Mia Theater is bringing the politically-charged production back for the company’s first regional tour.

“We call ourselves Dreamers because we want to pursue the American Dream just like everyone else,” says one of the actors during one scene.

‘Deferred Action’ is days away from launching its tour in Texas and California, just as real-life changes to the DACA program are considered in real life.

“I think, for me, it’s been a rough week,” said Jose Santoyo.

The 25-year-old is a so-called Dreamer.

“I was, I believe, 8 years old when I arrived,” he recounted. “We left Mexico because of the drug violence.

Santoyo is among the estimated 800,000 young immigrants who are temporarily shielded from deportation and allowed work permits.

He graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 2016.

“I went to SMU because of DACA,” he said.

Liz Magallanes is also a DACA student.

“It’s sort of this great opportunity of art reflecting my life quite literally,” said the actress and local activist. “I’m blessed to be part of this project because I know that it’s something that’s impacting my community directly.”

Santoyo said he is more worried about those young migrants who did not prepare for the day that DACA would be taken away.

“It’s not easy to wake up knowing that you’re going to lose a piece of paper that allows you to work, drive legally in Texas and the social security number that you use to be able to work,” he said. “It took a lot of work for us to win DACA and all that we can really do is continue working to make sure that we do have permanent policies that are going to protect the immigrant community.”

The ‘Deferred Action’ tour begins at SMU’s Bob Hope Theatre on September 14.