Fort Worth police say they responded to a noise complaint Saturday after three armed men were seen walking near the home of a woman at the center of a viral video showing her arrest.

A resident in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail called Fort Worth police to make a noise complaint, according to a Fort Worth police spokesperson. When officers arrived, they found three men carrying firearms near the home of Jacqueline Craig.

A Fort Worth police officer has been suspended for 10 days after he was seen in a viral Facebook video arresting Craig and her teenage daughter who said they had called for help, police officials said.

The officer, William A. Martin, has appealed his suspension.

An attorney representing Craig has called for charges against her to be dropped.

Police briefly detained the men and then returned their firearms and released them. None of the men threatened anyone or pointed their guns at anyone, police said.

Saturday's incident was captured in a Facebook Live video.

In a statement, police referred to the men as protesters, but their exact motivations were not immediately known.