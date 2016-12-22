EDITED FOR PROFANITY: Video posted to Porsha Craver's Facebook page shows a Fort Worth police officer's interaction with a woman who called police to report a man grabbed and choked her 7-year-old son. The incident ends with two women and a 15-year-old arrested. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after he was seen on a viral Facebook video arresting a woman and her teenage daughter who said they had called for help, department officials said Thursday.

The video posted on Porsha Craver's Facebook account Wednesday night shows the incident she says happened near Hazel Harvey Peace Elementary in southwest Fort Worth.

The video begins with a woman, identified as Jacqueline Craig, telling the officer that her 7-year-old son was grabbed and choked by a man for littering and "defying him" when he told the child to pick the paper up.

The officer responded, "Why don't you teach your son not to litter?"

Craig then replied, "He can't prove to me that my son littered, but it doesn't matter if he did or didn't, it doesn't give him the right to put his hands on him."

To which, the officer responded, "Why not?"

The video showed the incident escalate into a physical struggle between Craig, the officer and a 15-year-old girl in a pink tank top.

Footage showed Craig and the 15-year-old being handcuffed amid shouting and cursing from bystanders.

Eventually the officer arrests Brea Hymond, who was shooting the video on a cell phone camera.

Lee Merritt, the attorney for the women, questions why his clients were arrested while the man accused of choking a child was not.

"The idea that this complaint has gone uninvestigated is a civil rights violation of my clients, it's irresponsible for the city of Fort Worth," said Merritt.

Both women had been released from custody by Thursday afternoon.

"I just felt like I didn't get justice for what I called for," said Jacqueline Craig said Thursday after her release from jail. "I was hurt about the whole matter, I don't feel like justice was served, I just want to get back to my family, to normal right now."

Craig went on to say she'll teach her children not to lose faith, because with police officers, as with all human beings, "you have some good and some bad."

The Fort Worth Police Department released the following statement about the incident Thursday afternoon:

"On Dec. 21, at approximately 10 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department received information regarding a Facebook video post that captured a Fort Worth police officer arresting three individuals on Rock Garden Trail.

The Internal Affairs Unit began to immediately review the video and subsequently initiated an internal affairs investigation. The investigators interviewed two of the three arrestees at the Fort Worth City Jail within two hours of the department learning of the incident.

The investigators worked throughout the night and into the morning interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence; including video from a body worn camera that was active during the incident.

The involved officer has been placed on restricted duty status by the Chief of Police pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Since this is an internal investigation, state law limits the information that may be released, including the officer's body cam footage.

The Fort Worth Police Department enjoys a close and cooperative relationship with our citizens; one of transparency, mutual trust and respect. The Fort Worth Police Department expects every officer to treat persons they encounter with that same trust, respect and courtesy.

We acknowledge that the initial appearance of the video may raise serious questions. We ask that our investigators are given the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine this incident and to submit their findings. This process may take time, but the integrity of the investigation rests upon the ability of the investigators to document facts and to accurately evaluate the size and scope of what transpired. We ask our community for patience and calm during this investigation process."

NBC 5's Alice Barr reports internal affairs officers were canvassing the neighborhood Thursday afternoon, speaking to the man involved in the initial incident as well as any witnesses.

The American Civil Liberties Union released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"We regret that the FWPD is giving the officer 48 hours to prepare his report on the incident. That leaves us with only the video on which to rely for information.

When the mother of a seven-year-old boy calls the police to report an assault on her son, the responding officer should expect to find her distraught. In this instance, the officer ignored basic community policing standards and his own responsibility to de-escalate the confrontation.

This incident and countless others like them demonstrate that for people of color, showing anything less than absolute deference to police officers — regardless of the circumstances — can have unjust and often tragic consequences.

This fundamental injustice is also a threat to public safety. If a Black woman in Fort Worth can't call the cops after her son is allegedly choked by a neighbor without getting arrested, why would she ever call the cops again?"

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the video had been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

While there is a blip in the video, Merritt told NBC 5 the video was not edited, someone called while they were recording and it temporarily interrupted the feed.

Two rallies are planned for Thursday night in reaction to the incident. The first starts at 6 p.m. at the Fort Worth Police Department. The second is planning by the Next Generation Action Network outside the Tarrant County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.

"If you're going to protest, or whatever, let's make sure that it effective, let's do it in an effective manner. Let's make sure that we're getting the word out there to the proper individuals, so therefore we can get the change that we're needing in this community," said Craig's brother Roderick Smith.

NBC 5's Brian Roth, Tim Ciesco and Alice Barr contributed to this report.