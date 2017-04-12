"Shocking and unusual." Those are the words police at UT Dallas are using as they search for the person who dumped several copies of the Quran in campus toilets.

Police at the University of Texas at Dallas say they're searching for the person who dumped several copies of the Quran in campus toilets -- in an incident they call "shocking" and "unusual."

A student discovered the books inside a bathroom at the university's student union building and immediately got campus police involved.

Police said they didn't believe it until they saw the photos published in the student newspaper. UT Dallas is home to many Muslim students and has always been considered a diverse and inclusive campus.

"UT Dallas is very welcoming environment and I have nothing but good things to say about it," said Mohammad Syed who is a junior and a member of the UT Dallas Muslim Student Association.

The diversity is what drew Syed picked UT Dallas to pursue his neuroscience degree.

"Everywhere you go, you have different cultures, ethnicities. I love this campus," he said. "It is definitely saddening, a little disturbing as well. It's something that we do not expect to happen especially at this campus."

Syed while unfortunate, the events don't change how Syed feels about the university.

"You know, while there is a little voice of hate, there is an overwhelming voice of love and support and we definitely appreciate that. And I'm very happy to say I'm a student, a comet, over here at UTD."

UT Dallas Police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the hallway near the bathrooms and haven't seen anything out of the ordinary yet.

UTD Police are taking the matter seriously and will continue to investigate.