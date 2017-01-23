Love the handwritten note? The look and feel of a new pen? Monday, Jan. 23, is your day -- it's National Handwriting Day.

The date was chosen in honor of the birthday of John Hancock — the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence.

While text and email are easy alternatives, there are still plenty of people picking up a pen.

"Pens, pencils, markers and highlighters will soon have a higher value than the gross domestic product of nearly half the countries in the world," reports Promo Marketing Magazine.

The article goes on to say that "a report from research firm Global Industry Analysts shows that the global market for writing instruments is set to reach $21.6 billion by 2017."

One of the businesses taking a slice of that profit is right here in North Texas.

RiteLine Pens makes promotional pens like the ones you get from businesses with their names on it. Kim Lehere, vice president of marketing at RiteLine, said the Dallas-based company is growing very rapidly.

Lehere said RiteLine uses Italian machines to print company logos, brands or messages on pens.

"Writing may take longer, but it's good for you," Lehere said. "Studies show students who write their notes do better than those who type them."

Lehere also points to a recent article in the Cleveland Plain Dealer that supporting handwriting over typing.

"Connecting your fingers to pen and paper engages your brain and connects your heart and soul as well," wrote Regina Brett. "It's a feeling no laptop can match.”