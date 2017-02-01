Police: Driver Flees After Striking Pedestrian in North Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Driver Flees After Striking Pedestrian in North Dallas

    A pedestrian was hit by two cars and killed in North Dallas on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

    Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by two cars in North Dallas Wednesday morning. The first driver fled the scene.

    The pedestrian was hit near Preston Road and Willow Lane shortly before 7 a.m., a Dallas police spokesperson said. The first driver fled, but the second driver stayed at the crash scene, police said.

    The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released.

    Police stayed at the scene to investigate for more than two hours. A description of the fleeing vehicle was not immediately available. 

    This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

