Arlington police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident Friday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at East Mayfield Road and Allen Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Mayfield Road and tried to avoid a car turning onto Allen Avenue. Investigators believe that due to the speed of the motorcycle, the rider lost control while trying to avoid rear-ending the turning vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected and hit a vehicle in the intersection. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed to traffic for two hours while police conducted their investigation.