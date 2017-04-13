More Stringent Arlington Smoking Ban Moves Forward

Arlington City Council is trying to clear the air this week as the city took steps toward becoming smoke-free.

The new smoking ordinance passed the first vote and the second and final vote is scheduled for late April.

Under the ordinance changes, it would now be illegal to smoke in bars, night clubs, pool halls and bowling centers.

Smoking would still be allowed at fraternal organizations, private club areas at Globe Life Park, retail cigarette and e-cigarette shops, including cigar bars and bingo halls. Smoking would also be allowed in outdoors spaces more than 50 feet away from a business’ doors and windows.

E-cigarettes would also now be illegal anywhere smoking tobacco products is illegal.