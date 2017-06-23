Police say a McKinney lifeguard suspected of touching a girl inappropriately has turned himself in.



Noah Bloomfield, 17, has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Centre, in the 3000 block of Alma Road, for the past five months, said Terry Qualls, McKinney police spokesman.

According to an affidavit, Bloomfield had taken a girl into a closet to put on a life jacket because she wanted to go swimming in the deep end of the pool. In an interview with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, the girl said Bloomfield touched had touched her private parts while buckling the jacket.

The girl said Bloomfield told her it was their secret and had her "pinky promise that she would not tell anyone," the affidavit read.

The girl later reported the incident to a camp counselor who had noticed her crying. The counselor confronted Bloomfield, who denied touching the girl.

He told manager he did not know it was against the rules to have a child in the closet area, according to the affidavit.



Bloomfield surrendered himself to the McKinney Police Department at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Amber Alert Abducted West Texas Teen May Be Headed Toward DFW: Sheriff

He was held in the Collin County jail on $50,000 bond, Qualls said.

Qualls added that the investigation was ongoing.

