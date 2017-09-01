Map: Long Lines, Higher Prices at North Texas Gas Pumps

Did you find a station with no gas, long lines or high prices? If so, snap a photo and send that along with the address to iSee@nbcdfw.com. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Hurricane Harvey knocked two of the country's largest oil refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast offline, leading to a drop in production at area refineries by about 30 percent and sparking concern about the immediate fuel supply.

Drivers at gas stations across North Texas reported pulling up to pumps Wednesday and Thursday to find long lines and higher prices -- some reported finding no gas available at all.

Experts said the key is not to panic. Just do what you can to conserve gas for now, especially as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Adjust driving plans to stay closer to home and if you have three-quarters of a tank left, be curteous and let others near empty fill up. All indications are that this shortage will only be temporary and that gas stations will have new shipments of gasoline soon.

AAA said Thursday afternoon the statewide average for regular gas is $2.26 per gallon, a $.04 jump from Wednesday and a $.12 jump from last week. Dallas drivers are paying the most at $2.37 per gallon; the national average is $2.45.

AAA said drivers should expect a short-term spike this week of about $.15 and that prices should drop again by mid- to late-September.

Did you find a station with no gas, long lines or high prices? If so, snap a photo and send that along with the address to iSee@nbcdfw.com and we may include it on the map above.

The Texas attorney general's office said anyone seeing gas prices of $4 or higher should take pictures and report the stations as price-gouging. If you're looking to file a complaint about price gouging, find more information from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Violators could face penalties of $20,000 per incident or up to $250,000 per incident if the victim is over the age of 65.

Online: To find an online listing of current gas prices, check gasbuddy.com.

