Map: Long Lines, Higher Prices at North Texas Gas Pumps

Harvey Aftermath
Unprecedented flooding hits Texas coast
Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

    Did you find a station with no gas, long lines or high prices? If so, snap a photo and send that along with the address to iSee@nbcdfw.com. (Published 3 minutes ago)

    Hurricane Harvey knocked two of the country's largest oil refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast offline, leading to a drop in production at area refineries by about 30 percent and sparking concern about the immediate fuel supply.

    Drivers at gas stations across North Texas reported pulling up to pumps Wednesday and Thursday to find long lines and higher prices -- some reported finding no gas available at all.

    Experts said the key is not to panic. Just do what you can to conserve gas for now, especially as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Adjust driving plans to stay closer to home and if you have three-quarters of a tank left, be curteous and let others near empty fill up. All indications are that this shortage will only be temporary and that gas stations will have new shipments of gasoline soon.

    AAA said Thursday afternoon the statewide average for regular gas is $2.26 per gallon, a $.04 jump from Wednesday and a $.12 jump from last week. Dallas drivers are paying the most at $2.37 per gallon; the national average is $2.45.

    AAA said drivers should expect a short-term spike this week of about $.15 and that prices should drop again by mid- to late-September.

    Did you find a station with no gas, long lines or high prices? If so, snap a photo and send that along with the address to iSee@nbcdfw.com and we may include it on the map above.

    The Texas attorney general's office said anyone seeing gas prices of $4 or higher should take pictures and report the stations as price-gouging. If you're looking to file a complaint about price gouging, find more information from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

    Violators could face penalties of $20,000 per incident or up to $250,000 per incident if the victim is over the age of 65. 

    Online: To find an online listing of current gas prices, check gasbuddy.com.

    Published at 4:34 PM CDT on Aug 31, 2017 | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

     

    Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

     

    DONATE MONEY

    The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

     

    DONATE BLOOD
    Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

     

    HELP PETS
    SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift

