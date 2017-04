Police said a man shot another man during a possible drug deal in Fort Worth Wednesday night.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a call about the shooting in the 3000 block of Griggs Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police said the shooter ran from the scene.

The victim was shot in the leg was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.